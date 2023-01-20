Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Suspicious Death of Investigative Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image John Williams Ntwali. © Private (Nairobi) – Rwandan authorities should allow an effective, independent, and transparent investigation into the suspicious death of John Williams Ntwali, a leading investigative journalist and editor of the newspaper The Chronicles, Human Rights Watch said today. Ntwali was regularly threatened due to his work as a journalist exposing human rights abuses in Rwanda and had expressed concern about his safety to Human Rights Watch and others. “John Williams Ntwali was a lifeline for many victims of human rights violations and often the only…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru protests: What to know about Indigenous-led movement shaking the crisis-hit country
~ Speaker Kevin McCarthy: how backroom deals have put controversial Republicans into key roles
~ Afghanistan: Collapse of legal system is ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Cambodia positioned to fully integrate LGBT people into society, UN expert says
~ Jacinda Ardern: the 'politics of kindness' is a lasting legacy
~ Football club collapses in lower leagues: how to avoid them for the good of the community
~ Power cuts in South Africa: trend to get off the grid is gathering pace, but total independence is still a way off
~ Why eating at work is important – even the odd slice of cake
~ Cornwall space launch: why the environmental cost of rocket launches is large even when they fail
~ How the 'tripledemic' is restricting cold and flu medicine supplies – and what to do if you're affected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter