Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Collapse of legal system is ‘human rights catastrophe’

Share this article
The ongoing collapse of the rule of law and judicial independence in Afghanistan is “a human rights catastrophe”, UN-appointed independent human rights experts warned on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cambodia positioned to fully integrate LGBT people into society, UN expert says
~ Jacinda Ardern: the 'politics of kindness' is a lasting legacy
~ Football club collapses in lower leagues: how to avoid them for the good of the community
~ Power cuts in South Africa: trend to get off the grid is gathering pace, but total independence is still a way off
~ Why eating at work is important – even the odd slice of cake
~ Cornwall space launch: why the environmental cost of rocket launches is large even when they fail
~ How the 'tripledemic' is restricting cold and flu medicine supplies – and what to do if you're affected
~ Tigers in South Africa: a farming industry exists – often for their body parts
~ Russia: Authorities poised to wield new legislation to ban films featuring LGBTI characters
~ Q&A: Why are the Scottish and UK governments going to court over gender recognition laws?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter