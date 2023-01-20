Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways pressuring young athletes to perform well does them harm

By Eva V. Monsma, Professor, Developmental Sport Psychology, Department of Physical Education, University of South Carolina
Share this article
When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 3, 2022, NFL football game, much of the public attention was on the pressures athletes face to perform despite the perils they face on the field.

However, as a scholar who specializes in youth sports, I have found that this pressure often begins well before a player enters the pros – often very early in a young athlete’s life. And sometimes the biggest forces behind this pressure are coaches, peers and parents.

Here…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Q&A: Why are the Scottish and UK governments going to court over gender recognition laws?
~ Apple cider vinegar: is drinking this popular home remedy bad for your teeth? A dentist explains
~ How to talk to someone about conspiracy theories in five simple steps
~ Pompeii’s House of the Vettii reopens: a reminder that Roman sexuality was far more complex than simply gay or straight
~ Democracies don't just bounce back after dictatorships – Argentina's Oscar contender shows what justice afterward looks like
~ All politicians must lie from time to time, so why is there so much outrage about George Santos? A political philosopher explains
~ How do you vaccinate a honeybee? 6 questions answered about a new tool for protecting pollinators
~ South Carolina's execution by firing squad: The last reenactment of the Civil War?
~ House Speaker McCarthy's powers are still strong – but he'll be fighting against new rules that could prevent anything from getting done
~ Jacinda Ardern's resignation shows that women still face an uphill battle in politics – an expert on female leaders answers 5 key questions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter