Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty International signs declaration calling for international controls to combat trade in tools of torture

By Amnesty International
Share this article
More than 30 international organizations have joined forces to call for an international treaty to control the trade in tools of torture used to suppress peaceful protests and abuse detainees around the world. In a declaration signed in London, organizations including Amnesty International, called for a treaty to prohibit the manufacture and trade in inherently […] The post Amnesty International signs declaration calling for international controls to combat trade in tools of torture appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ernest Cole: South Africa's most famous photobook has been republished after 55 years
~ Azerbaijan's forgotten schools
~ Tensions over Lachin Corridor linger with no breakthrough in sight
~ Scientists have started steering lightning with lasers – here's how
~ Does COVID really damage your immune system and make you more vulnerable to infections? The evidence is lacking
~ How to help UK households manage rising energy bills - and decarbonise at the same time
~ Ukraine war: Kremlin's campaign of misinformation keeps Kyiv and its allies guessing
~ 3 ways Indonesia could make 2023 a turning point in its clean energy transition
~ Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership
~ Why learning to surf can be great for your mental health, according to a psychologist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter