Ernest Cole: South Africa's most famous photobook has been republished after 55 years

By Kylie Thomas, Senior Researcher, NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies
Photographer Ernest Cole was born in 1940 in the Pretoria township of Eersterust, just before apartheid was formally introduced in South Africa in 1948.

He was 20 when thousands of people gathered outside a police station in Sharpeville township to protest against being forced to carry pass books by the white minority…The Conversation


