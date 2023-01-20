Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 ways Indonesia could make 2023 a turning point in its clean energy transition

By Denny Gunawan, PhD Candidate, ARC Training Centre for the Global Hydrogen Economy, Particles and Catalysis Research Laboratory, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
As we enter 2023, Indonesia should focus on taking more radical action to speed up its energy transition – particularly to achieve its climate target of reaching net zero emissions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scientists have started steering lightning with lasers – here's how
~ Does COVID really damage your immune system and make you more vulnerable to infections? The evidence is lacking
~ How to help UK households manage rising energy bills - and decarbonise at the same time
~ Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership
~ Why learning to surf can be great for your mental health, according to a psychologist
~ What do oranges, coffee grounds and seaweed have in common? They outshine cotton in sustainable fashion
~ Would a law banning the Nazi salute be effective – or enforceable?
~ Australia's twice extended deadline for torture prevention is today, but we've missed it again
~ Yemen: Authorities Failing to Protect People’s Basic Rights
~ What is involuntary manslaughter? A law professor explains the charge facing Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' shooting death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter