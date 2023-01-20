Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to help UK households manage rising energy bills - and decarbonise at the same time

By Ludovica Gazze, Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics, University of Warwick
The cost of electricity rose sixfold between January 2021 and November 2022 as the impact of the COVID pandemic combined with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to push up wholesale energy prices.

Without government intervention, household electricity costs could have grown sixfold too. But the energy price guarantee (EPG) launched…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
