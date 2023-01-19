Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Authorities Failing to Protect People’s Basic Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Houthi-affiliated soldier walks among humanitarian aid supplies in a displaced persons camp on the outskirts of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on March 16, 2017. © 2017 Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Yemeni authorities are failing to meet their international legal obligations to protect socio-economic rights for millions of Yemenis, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing a submission to the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. After more than seven years of protracted conflict, the Yemeni government has not made progress…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is involuntary manslaughter? A law professor explains the charge facing Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' shooting death
~ UN experts to intervene in Zambia lead pollution case
~ Why do we read about accidents? Lessons from 18th-century English newspapers
~ Ukraine war: as Russia falters on the battlefield, Putin is trying to raise the stakes
~ Victorians won't miss myki, but what will 'best practice' transport ticketing look like?
~ Reaping what we sow: cultural ignorance undermines Australia's recruitment of Pacific Island workers
~ Finding your essential self: the ancient philosophy of Zhuangzi explained
~ In the Year of the Rabbit, spare a thought for all these wonderful endangered bunny species
~ Could feral animals in Australia become distinct species? It's possible – and we're seeing some early signs
~ How often should you change up your exercise routine?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter