Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pay inequality is high in South Africa: bosses are part of the problem

By Ihsaan Bassier, Researcher in Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science
Share this article
South Africa’s world-leading wage inequality has as much to do with what bosses are doing as it does with how educated or experienced workers are.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood
~ How ChatGPT robs students of motivation to write and think for themselves
~ Installing solar-powered refrigerators in developing countries is an effective way to reduce hunger and slow climate change
~ Prince Harry's portrayal of war in 'Spare' is making headlines – but combat decision-making is more complex than his words suggest
~ Cold weather brings itchy, irritated, dry and scaly skin – here's how to treat eczema and other skin conditions and when to see a doctor
~ The weaponization of the federal government has a long history
~ Inflation hasn't increased US food insecurity overall, according to our new tracker
~ Nigeria’s new Lekki port has doubled cargo capacity, but must not repeat previous failures
~ Climate change is threatening Madagascar's famous forests – our study shows how serious it is
~ Ancient poop offers unusual insight into animal behaviour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter