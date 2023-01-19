Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient poop offers unusual insight into animal behaviour

By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Share this article
Some people are annoyed when they encounter a fresh pile of dung while out on a walk in nature. Others are excited because it points to the recent visit of a particular kind of animal. But some scientists, myself included, may just be disappointed that the dung isn’t fossilised.

That’s because coprolites – fossilised scat – are palaeontological treasure troves. They can provide all sorts of information about the animal that deposited them, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood
~ How ChatGPT robs students of motivation to write and think for themselves
~ Installing solar-powered refrigerators in developing countries is an effective way to reduce hunger and slow climate change
~ Prince Harry's portrayal of war in 'Spare' is making headlines – but combat decision-making is more complex than his words suggest
~ Cold weather brings itchy, irritated, dry and scaly skin – here's how to treat eczema and other skin conditions and when to see a doctor
~ The weaponization of the federal government has a long history
~ Inflation hasn't increased US food insecurity overall, according to our new tracker
~ Nigeria’s new Lekki port has doubled cargo capacity, but must not repeat previous failures
~ Climate change is threatening Madagascar's famous forests – our study shows how serious it is
~ Pay inequality is high in South Africa: bosses are part of the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter