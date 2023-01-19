Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rising Canadian obsession with SUVs is disrupting our climate goals

By Zoe Long, PhD Student in Sustainable Transportation, Simon Fraser University
Jonn Axsen, Professor of Sustainable Transportation, Simon Fraser University
New research explores why Canadians want SUVs, what they like about them and what might steer drivers towards lower-emitting cars.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
