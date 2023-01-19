Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In pushing away migrants, Giorgia Meloni forgets there was also a time when Italians weren't welcome

By Stéphane Mourlane, Maître de conférences en histoire contemporaine, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Share this article
Italy’s administration has adopted increasingly hostile policies towards migrants of late. Yet, history reminds us the latter may not be that different from past generations of Italians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Free movement of people across Africa: regions are showing how it can work
~ How Chinese companies are challenging national security decisions that could delay 5G network rollout
~ Watching your weight? You may only need to make small changes to your daily routine
~ ChatGPT: students could use AI to cheat, but it's a chance to rethink assessment altogether
~ M3gan review: an animatronic doll is out to destroy the nuclear family – much to fans' delight
~ Liver King: how the rise of mega-influencers has put consumers at risk
~ The Southern Caucasus has a brain drain problem
~ Germany/Gambia: Migrant Massacre Survivor to Testify
~ In pushing away migrants, Giorgia Meloni forgets there was a time when Italians weren't welcome
~ Organ donation: whether we opt in or out, research finds it's the will of our family that matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter