Human Rights Observatory

Free movement of people across Africa: regions are showing how it can work

By Alan Hirsch, Professor and Director of The Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
The end of January 2023 will mark five years since the African Union Free Movement of Persons protocol was signed by the African Union. A parallel initiative to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, it was designed to reduce barriers to Africans crossing African borders. The benefits of freer movement include trade, investment, cultural understanding and scientific cooperation. Along with several colleagues…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
