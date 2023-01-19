Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Watching your weight? You may only need to make small changes to your daily routine

By Henrietta Graham, PhD Researcher, Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University
Share this article
Losing weight is one of the most popular new year’s resolutions, yet it is one which most of us struggle to achieve. By the time the second or third week of January rolls around, many of us are finding it harder to stick with the lifestyle changes needed to lose, or at least maintain, our weight.

But one strategy that may work better when it comes to managing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In pushing away migrants, Giorgia Meloni forgets there was also a time when Italians weren't welcome
~ Free movement of people across Africa: regions are showing how it can work
~ How Chinese companies are challenging national security decisions that could delay 5G network rollout
~ ChatGPT: students could use AI to cheat, but it's a chance to rethink assessment altogether
~ M3gan review: an animatronic doll is out to destroy the nuclear family – much to fans' delight
~ Liver King: how the rise of mega-influencers has put consumers at risk
~ The Southern Caucasus has a brain drain problem
~ Germany/Gambia: Migrant Massacre Survivor to Testify
~ In pushing away migrants, Giorgia Meloni forgets there was a time when Italians weren't welcome
~ Organ donation: whether we opt in or out, research finds it's the will of our family that matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter