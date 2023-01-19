Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liver King: how the rise of mega-influencers has put consumers at risk

By Catalina Goanta, Associate Professor Law, Economics and Governance, Utrecht University
Share this article
In the age of vloggers, influencers and content creators it might seem hard to imagine a world without YouTube. But back when the first ever video was uploaded in April 2005, showing a man visiting a zoo, it was not really clear who would want to watch it, or how YouTube could make money.

These days, anyone can make money online by building a brand around being themselves – or not – as Liver King, an extremely buff fitness creator recently found out. Liver…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In pushing away migrants, Giorgia Meloni forgets there was also a time when Italians weren't welcome
~ Free movement of people across Africa: regions are showing how it can work
~ How Chinese companies are challenging national security decisions that could delay 5G network rollout
~ Watching your weight? You may only need to make small changes to your daily routine
~ ChatGPT: students could use AI to cheat, but it's a chance to rethink assessment altogether
~ M3gan review: an animatronic doll is out to destroy the nuclear family – much to fans' delight
~ The Southern Caucasus has a brain drain problem
~ Germany/Gambia: Migrant Massacre Survivor to Testify
~ In pushing away migrants, Giorgia Meloni forgets there was a time when Italians weren't welcome
~ Organ donation: whether we opt in or out, research finds it's the will of our family that matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter