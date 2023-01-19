Tolerance.ca
Germany/Gambia: Migrant Massacre Survivor to Testify

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Massacre survivor Martin Kyere testifies before the Gambia truth commission, March 2021.  © 2021 Kerr Fatou (Berlin) A Ghanaian citizen who survived the massacre of approximately 59 West African migrants in July 2005 by a paramilitary “death squad” in Gambia will testify before a court on January 19, 2023, in the German city of Celle, ANEKED, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, the Solo Sandeng Foundation, and TRIAL International said today. The death squad was allegedly set up by the then-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh. The trial is of Bai…


© Human Rights Watch -
