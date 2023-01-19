Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In pushing away migrants, Giorgia Meloni forgets there was a time when Italians weren't welcome

By Stéphane Mourlane, Maître de conférences en histoire contemporaine, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Italy’s administration has adopted increasingly hostile policies towards migrants of late. Yet, history reminds us the latter may not be that different from past generations of Italians.The Conversation


