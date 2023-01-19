Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world

Human Rights Observatory

Emerging from a coma: response to language can help assess states of consciousness

By Charlène Aubinet, Chargée de recherches FNRS, neuropsychologue et logopède, Université de Liège
Olivia Gosseries, Co-directrice du Coma Science Group, Chercheuse qualifiée FNRS, Neuropsychologue, Université de Liège
New research shows that post-coma patients who appear to be in a minimally conscious state can still mentally react to language. This finding could help improve their diagnosis and treatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
