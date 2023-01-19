Emerging from a coma: response to language can help assess states of consciousness
By Charlène Aubinet, Chargée de recherches FNRS, neuropsychologue et logopède, Université de Liège
Olivia Gosseries, Co-directrice du Coma Science Group, Chercheuse qualifiée FNRS, Neuropsychologue, Université de Liège
New research shows that post-coma patients who appear to be in a minimally conscious state can still mentally react to language. This finding could help improve their diagnosis and treatment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 19, 2023