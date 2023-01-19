Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Fifa20 video game reproduces the racial stereotypes embedded within football

By Paul Ian Campbell, Associate Professor in Sociology (Race and Inclusion in sport and in education), University of Leicester
Marcus Maloney, Assistant Professor in Sociology, Centre for Postdigital Cultures, Coventry University
Share this article
EA Sports’ Fifa football videogame series is arguably the most successful sports gaming franchise of all time. Since its debut in 1993, it has sold over 260 million copies across 29 iterations. This position was reaffirmed in 2022, with its latest instalment, Fifa23, reported as the UK’s highest selling videogame at Christmas.

In Fifa games – soon to be rebranded as EA Sports FC – gamers are able to simulate playing as, and against, their idols, with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Glass Onion shows the pitfalls of going into business with friends – here's how you can succeed
~ Mental health: it's not always good to talk
~ Offshore wind farm construction is noisy – but gadgets used to protect marine mammals are working
~ Sea level rise may threaten Indonesia’s status as an archipelagic country
~ Abuse of children in state care in Jamaica is a problem that won’t go away, but is the system to blame?
~ ‘The shoes needing filling are on the large side of big’ – Jacinda Ardern’s legacy and Labour’s new challenge
~ Let buyers jump the queue for electric cars by importing them directly
~ Ardern's resignation as New Zealand prime minister is a game changer for the 2023 election
~ China's population is now inexorably shrinking, bringing forward the day the planet's population turns down
~ The costly lesson from COVID: why elimination should be the default global strategy for future pandemics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter