Human Rights Observatory

Glass Onion shows the pitfalls of going into business with friends – here's how you can succeed

By Robert Crammond, Senior Lecturer in Enterprise, University of the West of Scotland
The new Netflix murder mystery film Glass Onion is a cautionary tale – but not about influencers, tech bros or ironic architecture, as some have suggested. But Glass Onion (along with HBO’s Succession) is actually a warning about the potential perils of going into business…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
