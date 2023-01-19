Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health: it's not always good to talk

By Dan Degerman, Research Fellow, University of Bristol
Few of us would question the need to break the silence around mental illness. Countless campaigns have drilled into us that such silence is harmful and that we should try to break it wherever we find it.

Britain Get Talking is one such campaign. It launched with a splash on Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago when hosts Ant and Dec paused the show for a minute to allow viewers to talk to each other about their mental health. When the minute ended, Ant declared: “See, wasn’t hard, was it?”

Doubtlessly,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
