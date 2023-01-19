Tolerance.ca
China's population is now inexorably shrinking, bringing forward the day the planet's population turns down

By Xiujian Peng, Senior Research Fellow, Victoria University
China’s National Bureau of Statistics has confirmed what researchers such as myself have long suspected – that 2022 was the year China’s population turned down, the first time that has happened since the great famine brought on by Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1959-1961.

Unlike the famine, whose…The Conversation


