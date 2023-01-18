Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The costly lesson from COVID: why elimination should be the default global strategy for future pandemics

By Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
David Durrheim, Professor of Public Health Medicine, University of Newcastle
Li Yang HSU, Vice Dean of Global Health, National University of Singapore
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Share this article
An upgraded global response to future potential pandemic threats would give the best chance of eliminating new infectious diseases at source before they spread globally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qantas flight mayday: can a plane normally fly on just one engine? An aviation expert explains
~ Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?
~ Writing from the edge of catastrophe: two new books clarify what's at stake if we fail to mitigate climate change
~ Guatemala: Protect judicial staffers fighting impunity and corruption
~ Climate change trauma has real impacts on cognition and the brain, wildfire survivors study shows
~ Drip, drip, drip. Why is my leaking tap keeping me awake at night?
~ Reviled, reclaimed and respected: the history of the word 'queer'
~ Bring on the Year of the Rabbit: why there's new hope and prosperity tipped for Australia-China relations
~ How to maximise savings from your home solar system and slash your power bills
~ Storytelling allows elders to transfer values and meaning to younger generations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter