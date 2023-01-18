The costly lesson from COVID: why elimination should be the default global strategy for future pandemics
By Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
David Durrheim, Professor of Public Health Medicine, University of Newcastle
Li Yang HSU, Vice Dean of Global Health, National University of Singapore
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
An upgraded global response to future potential pandemic threats would give the best chance of eliminating new infectious diseases at source before they spread globally.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 18, 2023