Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?

By Bronwyn Hemsley, Professor of Speech Pathology, University of Technology Sydney
Emma Power, Associate Professor in Speech Pathology, University of Technology Sydney
Fiona Given, Assistant researcher, University of Technology Sydney
If you’re one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online.

The chat bot ChatGPT – based on GTP3, a large language model – is a disruptive technology designed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
