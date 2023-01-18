Tolerance.ca
Writing from the edge of catastrophe: two new books clarify what's at stake if we fail to mitigate climate change

By Kate Crowley, Adjunct Associate Professor, Public and Environmental Policy, University of Tasmania
The Australian Black Summer fires of 2019-2020 were unspeakably grim. Twenty-four million hectares were burnt, 33 people died, and over a billion animals perished.

In Fire: A Message from the Edge of Climate Catastrophe, Margi Prideaux tells us that on Kangaroo Island, which lies off the Australian mainland, just south-west of Adelaide, 211,500 hectares were burnt, two human lives were lost – a fire-fighting father and son – and 60,000 farm animals died.

But so much more was lost as the Kangaroo Island…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
