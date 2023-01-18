Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Protect judicial staffers fighting impunity and corruption

Share this article
The UN human rights chief on Wednesday appealed for greater protection for justice officials in Guatemala who are being persecuted for fighting impunity or working on anti-corruption cases.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change trauma has real impacts on cognition and the brain, wildfire survivors study shows
~ Drip, drip, drip. Why is my leaking tap keeping me awake at night?
~ Reviled, reclaimed and respected: the history of the word 'queer'
~ Bring on the Year of the Rabbit: why there's new hope and prosperity tipped for Australia-China relations
~ How to maximise savings from your home solar system and slash your power bills
~ Storytelling allows elders to transfer values and meaning to younger generations
~ 5 ways to reform Canada's bail system to benefit both the public and the accused
~ Lebanon: Syrians who survived boat sinking allegedly deported
~ Major Victory for Immigrant Workers in the US
~ Sri Lanka must ensure compensation for victims of 2019 terrorist attacks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter