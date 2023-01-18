Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change trauma has real impacts on cognition and the brain, wildfire survivors study shows

By Jyoti Mishra, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, University of California, San Diego
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Psychological trauma from extreme weather and climate events, such as wildfires, can have long-term impacts on survivors’ brains and cognitive functioning, especially how they process distractions, my team’s new research shows.

Climate change is increasingly affecting people around the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
