Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways to reform Canada's bail system to benefit both the public and the accused

By Carolyn Yule, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Guelph
Laura MacDiarmid, Assistant Professor, Justice Studies, University of Guelph-Humber
To protect communities, we must improve the likelihood that accused people can comply with their bail conditions by offering greater support on several fronts, from social services to law enforcement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
