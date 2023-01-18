Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Major Victory for Immigrant Workers in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Farm workers in an okra field near Coachella, California, July 13, 2022.  © 2022 Mario Tama/Getty Images In a major victory for workers, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced new guidance last week that allows migrant and immigrant workers who experience or witness workplace labor or civil rights violations to receive temporary protection against deportation and access to work authorization. Under international human rights law, workplace protections apply to all workers, regardless of citizenship status. But as Human Rights Watch has documented,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
