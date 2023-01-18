Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

My child isn't happy with their final exam results. How can I support them?

By Nicolette V Roman, SARChI: Human Capabilities, Social Cohesion and the Family, University of the Western Cape
Every January, the day arrives that South Africans know can decide their fates: the “matric” exam results are announced. In 2022, 753,964 full-time and 167,915 part-time candidates registered to write the secondary school exit exam – the largest cohort ever. They’ll receive the results on 20 January 2023.

Many probably feel ambivalent about this massive moment in their educational journey. On the one hand, there is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
