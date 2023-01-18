Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

David Carrick: the vetting processes that missed a serial rapist in the Met police

By John Fox, Senior Lecturer in Police Studies, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
A few weeks ago, I wrote for The Conversation to try to explain why so many men get away with rape. It is now clear that one of those men was a London police officer, PC David Carrick.

Carrick has admitted to more than 40 offences of rape and false imprisonment committed against a dozen women over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sri Lanka must ensure compensation for victims of 2019 terrorist attacks
~ My child isn't happy with their final exam results. How can I support them?
~ Why China’s shrinking population is a big deal -- counting the social, economic and political costs of an aging, smaller society
~ Red Lady of Paviland: the story of a 33,000 year-old-skeleton – and the calls for it to return to Wales
~ Ukraine war: supply of advanced tanks will give Kyiv an edge over Russia and move it closer to Nato
~ Alzheimer's: blood biomarker may help identify the disease ten years before symptoms start
~ Desalination could give the Middle East water without damaging marine life -- but it must be managed carefully
~ Second-hand markets are on the up (and even Zara has jumped on the bandwagon)
~ Insomnia, headaches, and stomach pains: the hidden costs of gig workers’ flexibility
~ Canada is stuck with tipping — and we’re worse off for it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter