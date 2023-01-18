Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insomnia, headaches, and stomach pains: the hidden costs of gig workers’ flexibility

By Gordon M. Sayre, Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior, EM Lyon Business School
Share this article
Gig companies like Uber often promote the freedom that comes with independent contractor arrangements. They talk less about the impact that pay volatility can have on workers’ health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sri Lanka must ensure compensation for victims of 2019 terrorist attacks
~ My child isn't happy with their final exam results. How can I support them?
~ Why China’s shrinking population is a big deal -- counting the social, economic and political costs of an aging, smaller society
~ Red Lady of Paviland: the story of a 33,000 year-old-skeleton – and the calls for it to return to Wales
~ Ukraine war: supply of advanced tanks will give Kyiv an edge over Russia and move it closer to Nato
~ David Carrick: the vetting processes that missed a serial rapist in the Met police
~ Alzheimer's: blood biomarker may help identify the disease ten years before symptoms start
~ Desalination could give the Middle East water without damaging marine life -- but it must be managed carefully
~ Second-hand markets are on the up (and even Zara has jumped on the bandwagon)
~ Canada is stuck with tipping — and we’re worse off for it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter