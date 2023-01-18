Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023

By Grant Alexander Wilson, Assistant Professor, Hill and Levene Schools of Business, University of Regina
Tyler Case, Assistant Professor, Edwards School of Business, University of Saskatchewan
Share this article
Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful.

With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sri Lanka must ensure compensation for victims of 2019 terrorist attacks
~ My child isn't happy with their final exam results. How can I support them?
~ Why China’s shrinking population is a big deal -- counting the social, economic and political costs of an aging, smaller society
~ Red Lady of Paviland: the story of a 33,000 year-old-skeleton – and the calls for it to return to Wales
~ Ukraine war: supply of advanced tanks will give Kyiv an edge over Russia and move it closer to Nato
~ David Carrick: the vetting processes that missed a serial rapist in the Met police
~ Alzheimer's: blood biomarker may help identify the disease ten years before symptoms start
~ Desalination could give the Middle East water without damaging marine life -- but it must be managed carefully
~ Second-hand markets are on the up (and even Zara has jumped on the bandwagon)
~ Insomnia, headaches, and stomach pains: the hidden costs of gig workers’ flexibility
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter