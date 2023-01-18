Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Regina Twala was a towering intellectual and activist in Eswatini - but she was erased from history

By Joel Cabrita, Associate Professor of History, Director of the Center for African Studies, Stanford University
Born in South Africa and exiled to neighbouring Eswatini, Regina Twala was one of southern Africa’s most important intellectuals: a pioneering writer, academic, political activist and feminist. Why, then, has she been all but forgotten? That’s the question a new book sets out to answer. In the process Written Out: The Silencing of Regina Gelana Twala restores Twala to her rightful place in history. We spoke with the book’s author, historian Joel Cabrita.

Who is Regina Twala and why is she important?


