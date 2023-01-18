Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Veganuary bad for you? A nutritionist explains why plant-based diets need proper planning

By Hazel Flight, Programme Lead Nutrition and Health, Edge Hill University
Share this article
Veganuary is upon us again, with thousands of people around the world giving up animal products for the month of January. The movement, which encourages people to follow a vegan lifestyle, started in 2014 and has grown rapidly since, with 629,000 people from 228 countries taking part in 2022.

When it comes to internet searches,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Welcome to Chippendales: why the Disney brand won't be harmed by provocative programming
~ How to spot a cyberbot – five tips to keep your device safe
~ Five ways to make part-time working easier and more available, according to new research
~ Cambodia bans music video of police attacking workers in 2014
~ Politician Convicted for Harming Rwanda’s Image
~ The Black Death may not have been spread by rats after all
~ Are the fish in your aquarium happy? Five things to look out for
~ COVID may have enhanced many dads' involvement in parenting – our research shows why caregiving roles can last
~ Winter of discontent: the media continuously misses Shakespeare's original meaning of the phrase
~ Student sport has a drinking problem – here’s what needs to be done to change it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter