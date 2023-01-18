Tolerance.ca
Five ways to make part-time working easier and more available, according to new research

By Charlotte Gascoigne, Principal Research Fellow, Cranfield University
Clare Kelliher, Professor of Work and Organisation, Cranfield University
Pierre Walthéry, Senior Research Fellow/Research Associate
Economic inactivity and the rising cost of out-of-work benefits are high on the UK government’s agenda right now. But new research into working patterns during the COVID furlough scheme suggests that both employers and the government could be missing a trick in this area by not making part-time working easier and more available.

While a quarter of the UK workforce already works part-time (90%…The Conversation


