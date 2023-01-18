Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia bans music video of police attacking workers in 2014

By Mong Palatino
Share this article
"It is LICADHO’s belief that the music video is not incitement, and is protected speech under the Cambodian Constitution. We are saddened by this restriction on freedom of expression."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Welcome to Chippendales: why the Disney brand won't be harmed by provocative programming
~ How to spot a cyberbot – five tips to keep your device safe
~ Is Veganuary bad for you? A nutritionist explains why plant-based diets need proper planning
~ Five ways to make part-time working easier and more available, according to new research
~ Politician Convicted for Harming Rwanda’s Image
~ The Black Death may not have been spread by rats after all
~ Are the fish in your aquarium happy? Five things to look out for
~ COVID may have enhanced many dads' involvement in parenting – our research shows why caregiving roles can last
~ Winter of discontent: the media continuously misses Shakespeare's original meaning of the phrase
~ Student sport has a drinking problem – here’s what needs to be done to change it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter