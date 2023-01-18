Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politician Convicted for Harming Rwanda’s Image

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Théophile Ntirutwa. © Private The conviction of a Rwandan opposition politician for allegedly tarnishing the country’s image is an example of the government’s longstanding misuse of the justice system to stifle freedom of expression and association, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 16, 2022, the High Court’s Rwamagana chamber sentenced Théophile Ntirutwa, a member of the unregistered Dalfa-Umurinzi opposition party, to seven years in prison for “spreading false information or harmful propaganda with intent to cause a hostile international opinion against [the]…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Welcome to Chippendales: why the Disney brand won't be harmed by provocative programming
~ How to spot a cyberbot – five tips to keep your device safe
~ Is Veganuary bad for you? A nutritionist explains why plant-based diets need proper planning
~ Five ways to make part-time working easier and more available, according to new research
~ Cambodia bans music video of police attacking workers in 2014
~ The Black Death may not have been spread by rats after all
~ Are the fish in your aquarium happy? Five things to look out for
~ COVID may have enhanced many dads' involvement in parenting – our research shows why caregiving roles can last
~ Winter of discontent: the media continuously misses Shakespeare's original meaning of the phrase
~ Student sport has a drinking problem – here’s what needs to be done to change it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter