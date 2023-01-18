Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID may have enhanced many dads' involvement in parenting – our research shows why caregiving roles can last

By Paul Hodkinson, Professor of Sociology, University of Surrey
Rachel Brooks, Professor of Sociology, University of Surrey
Recent data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics suggests the COVID pandemic may have triggered a substantial rise in the number of stay-at-home dads across the country. One in nine stay-at-home parents were…The Conversation


© The Conversation
