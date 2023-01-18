Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Student sport has a drinking problem – here’s what needs to be done to change it

By Marc Harris, Senior Researcher, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Sport is generally considered a health-enhancing lifestyle choice. It reduces depression, anxiety and emotional distress and improves self esteem.

Despite this, there is strong evidence that many athletes – particularly those at university – engage in harmful levels of alcohol use. MultipleThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
