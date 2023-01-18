Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

European Parliament: Wrong Response to ‘Qatargate’ Scandal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, center, meets the presidents of political groups in a special meeting to decide the impeachment of the vice president, Eva Kaili, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2022.  © 2022 Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo Last week, the European Parliament political leaders decided to enforce a strict 500-word limit to their “urgency” resolutions on human rights abuses in third countries, as part of their response to corruption allegations known as “Qatargate.” The scandal refers to alleged bribery…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
