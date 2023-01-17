Tolerance.ca
People with disabilities in group homes are suffering shocking abuse. New housing models could prevent harm

By Di Winkler, Adjunct Associate Professor, La Trobe University
People with disabilities have a right to choose where and who they live with. Too many are currently in vulnerable arrangements.The Conversation


© The Conversation
