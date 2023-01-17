Creatine supplements: what the research says about how they can help you get in shape
By Justin Roberts, Associate Professor, Health and Exercise Nutrition, Anglia Ruskin University
Henry Chung, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, University of Essex
Creatine is one of the most popular nutritional supplements currently on the market, widely used by bodybuilders and athletes alike. Many claim that they feel better after they include in their diets, and believe it helps them get fit and build muscle.
While some feel these supplements may be controversial, there’s quite a lot of scientific evidence behind taking creatine, especially for exercise. Studies suggest creatine can help boost your performance during workouts – which, in turn, may help you get in shape.
