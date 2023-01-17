Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matteo Messina Denaro: arrest of mafia boss after 30 years on the run is the end of an era – but not the end of the Cosa Nostra

By Felia Allum, Professor of comparative organised crime and corruption., University of Bath
Share this article
The mafia boss is the last known face of the Cosa Nostra crime syndicate. But his capture represents the end of an era, not the end of the mafia in Sicily.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran’s detention of Belgian aid worker a 'flagrant violation of international law': UN rights experts
~ How large corporations make huge profits from hidden markups at the expense of consumers
~ Creatine supplements: what the research says about how they can help you get in shape
~ Kosovo: ethnic tensions have created a political 'volcano' that could erupt anytime
~ Davos: three ways leaders can use these summits to create a more sustainable world
~ Hidden women of history: how 'Lady' Williams founded a great Australian apple
~ 9 in 10 landlord tax returns are wrong. Does this make landlords champion tax dodgers?
~ 20 years ago, vast bushfires razed Canberra's suburbs – and bushfire science was never the same
~ China's COVID cases may have hit 900 million. What's headed our way?
~ Video gaming can bolster classroom learning, but not without teacher support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter