Human Rights Observatory

9 in 10 landlord tax returns are wrong. Does this make landlords champion tax dodgers?

By Dale Boccabella, Associate Professor of Taxation Law, UNSW Sydney
Australian landlords pay $1 billion less tax per year than the Tax Office believes they should, with almost all of the ‘errors’ in their favour.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
