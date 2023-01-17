How workplaces can encourage diverse personalities, values and attitudes
By Steven Smith, Professor of Psychology, Saint Mary’s University
Katelynn Carter-Rogers, Assistant Professor of Management, Indigenous Business, St. Francis Xavier University
Vurain Tabvuma, Associate Professor, Sobey School of Business Management, Saint Mary’s University
If you work for an organization that believes diversity can increase organizational performance and employee well-being, we have a secret to share with you: despite what is commonly espoused about diversity, very few organizations have actually achieved benefits through current diversity approaches.
There is no question that diversity and accessibility in the workplace has value — diverse workplaces are more welcoming,…
- Tuesday, January 17, 2023