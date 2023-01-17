Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden is Right: US Congress Should Protect People from Tech Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man looks at the apps on his phone, 2022. © 2022 Silas Stein/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images In an opinion piece published last week in the Wall Street Journal, United States President Joe Biden calls on both Republican and Democratic lawmakers to adopt “serious” federal privacy protections. Government action to protect consumers from business practices that undermine human rights is necessary, and Congress should act to do so. Human Rights Watch’s recent submission to the Federal Trade Commission detailed some of the human rights harms created by the lack of regulations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
