Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Déjà Vu In Front of the Tunisian Courthouse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawyer Ayachi Hammami before his court hearing for speech offenses, Tunis, January 9, 2023. © 2023 Eric Goldstein/HRW During the long presidency of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, police largely prevented human rights associations and defenders from gathering. But when a high-profile political trial was happening, activists would often turn up en masse across the street from the Tunis Court of First Instance to support defendants. Despite increasing repression since President Kais Saied's power grab on July 25, 2021, civil society in Tunisia remains freer today than under…


© Human Rights Watch -
