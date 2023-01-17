Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Pakistan Rights Lawyer Gunned Down in Court

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Abdul Latif Afridi. © 2022 Facebook/Abdul Latif Afridi The respected lawyer and human rights defender Abdul Latif Afridi was shot and killed inside the Peshawar High Court on Monday. Affectionately known as Lala (meaning elder brother in Pashto), Afridi, 79, was one of Pakistan’s most courageous and outspoken voices for rule of law, democracy, and human rights over several decades. The alleged gunman, a junior lawyer, was arrested at the scene. Afridi’s activist career began as a student leader in the 1960s when he was expelled from Peshawar University for denouncing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rescued at sea, why do Rohingya refugees end up in Sri Lankan detention centers?
~ Canada Sanctions Two Sri Lankan Ex-Presidents for Rights Violations
~ Underwater noise is a threat to marine life
~ Twitter: how to remove Elon Musk and reinvent the company
~ Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn’t made by Homo sapiens
~ Plans for deep seabed mining pit renewable energy demand against ocean life in a largely unexplored frontier
~ Parents in the US had alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic – and that has a direct effect on kids
~ Moderna's experimental cancer vaccine treats but doesn't prevent melanoma – a biochemist explains how it works
~ New Israeli power broker seeks to rewrite history to justify violence against Palestinians
~ Allegations that the charity George Santos claims to have run was fake highlight how scams divert money from worthy causes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter