Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada Sanctions Two Sri Lankan Ex-Presidents for Rights Violations

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 9, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File The Canadian government has taken a major step by imposing sanctions against two former Sri Lankan presidents, the brothers Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and two former soldiers. All are implicated in “gross and systematic violations of human rights” committed during the civil war between the Sri Lankan government and the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from 1983 to 2009. The Canadian Minister of Foreign…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rescued at sea, why do Rohingya refugees end up in Sri Lankan detention centers?
~ Prominent Pakistan Rights Lawyer Gunned Down in Court
~ Underwater noise is a threat to marine life
~ Twitter: how to remove Elon Musk and reinvent the company
~ Neanderthals: the oldest art in the world wasn’t made by Homo sapiens
~ Plans for deep seabed mining pit renewable energy demand against ocean life in a largely unexplored frontier
~ Parents in the US had alarmingly high rates of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic – and that has a direct effect on kids
~ Moderna's experimental cancer vaccine treats but doesn't prevent melanoma – a biochemist explains how it works
~ New Israeli power broker seeks to rewrite history to justify violence against Palestinians
~ Allegations that the charity George Santos claims to have run was fake highlight how scams divert money from worthy causes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter